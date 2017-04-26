It’s ‘win or go home’ for Lady Wave

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo’s back is against the wall.

That’s the message Lady Wave coach Dana Rhea had for his team following its 10-3 loss Tuesday to DeSoto Central in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 6A best-of-three game second-round softball series.

“It’s either win or go home,” Rhea said. “They’ve got a choice to make whether to get their big-girl pants on and go play ball or fold up shop and let’s go the house.”

DeSoto Central (21-5-1) will host Tupelo (18-7) in Game 2 at 5 p.m. Thursday. Game 3, if necessary, would be played immediately after.

The Lady Jaguars left 13 runners on base but made the most of their 12 base hits to take an early 4-2 lead through the first three innings. They broke the game open with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to build an 8-2 lead.

“We did leave a lot of runners on, but we did get some across when it mattered,” DeSoto Central coach Phyllis Hicks said.

Sophomore catcher Callie Newman led DeSoto Central, going 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs.

“She’s just a sophomore, a baby,” Hicks said of Newman. “She’s hit six or seven home runs this year. She’s a great athlete; she plays volleyball, too.”

Rhea thought Tupelo missed a good opportunity to make a statement in its half of the second inning when it failed to score with the bases loaded.

“I think if we get a big hit with the bases loaded (in the second), I think there’s a difference in the outcome of the game,” he said. “We just didn’t get the big hits when we needed them.”

Kendall Brooks had a two-run double in the first inning for Tupelo. Ivy Watts and Alisha Graf had two hits each for the Lady Wave.

Sterling James was the winning pitcher. She gave up eight hits and recorded five strikeouts.

“Tupelo’s much improved,” Hicks said. “The coach they have now obviously has them pointed in the right direction.

“There was not a moment in the game, even though we had a 10-3 lead, where I felt secure. I knew he was going to be pushing them.”

