Wofford coach says a little correction will go a long way for Ole Miss

Posted on by in College Sports, Ole Miss Sports, Sports

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Second-half problems against Florida State haven’t done anything to lessen Mike Ayers’ ideas about who his Wofford players face Saturday.

Ole Miss will play its first home game against the Terriers, an FCS team that defeated Tennessee Tech 21-7 last week.

The Rebels led the Seminoles 28-6 late in the first half. Turnovers by Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly helped fuel the largest comeback in FSU history as the Rebels lost 45-34.

Wofford will run an option-based offense, much of it from the shotgun. Three Wofford players had at least 85 yards on the ground last week, and the Terriers rushed for 346 yards in the game.

Ayers said it looked like the Rebels “lost an edge” after halftime when they led Florida State 28-13.

“In the first half Ole Miss couldn’t do anything wrong. In the second half it was one of those deals where the throw may have been a little off, the protection wasn’t as good, the quarterback got hit some and had some drops … They had opportunities to make big plays, and the ball was underthrown or whatever,” Ayers said.

Ayers noted the physicality and athleticism of the Ole Miss wide receivers.

As a coach for 31 years, 29 of them at Wofford, he also said a little bit of correction will make Ole Miss a team to be reckoned with, and not just Saturday against an FCS opponent.

“I’m sure coach (Hugh) Freeze did a great job of emphasizing the positives. They clean up a couple of things, and they’re going to be a formidable team, and I’m not just saying against us, I’m saying against the SEC.”

parrish.alford@jouranlinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford

  • Killer_Beeze

    Well, most expected that Jimbo would exploit the young secondary and it worked. Chunk yards and chunk field goals. The Rebels did make it into the END ZONE 5 times while the Landsharks held FSU to only 4 trips into 6 point land.
    I thought the guys up front on D did a great job containing Cook…keeping him below 100 yds.
    Got to work on that secondary and the O line. Guard play was not in sync and created blown assignments which resulted in sacks and negative yardage. But, that FSU defensive line was big and experienced. I would hope that the O line will take positive away from going up against one of the best in college footbsll.