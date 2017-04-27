Woodruff putting up stellar stats in Triple-A

Daily Journal

Brandon Woodruff, the former Mississippi State pitcher from Wheeler, is continuing his dominance of Triple-A hitters.

Woodruff, pitching for Colorado Springs, handcuffed Nashville on three hits over six innings Monday night in an 8-3 victory at home.

He’s 4-0 in four starts, and in three of them he hasn’t given up an earned run. He has a 1.61 ERA.

“I just really had the fastball going, working it to both sides of the plate,” said Woodruff, who has struck out 17 this season against six walks. Opposing batters are hitting .200 – right-handers just .179.

He’s ranked as one of the Milwaukee Brewers’ top 10 prospects after being drafted in the 11th round in 2014.