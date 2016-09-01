WR Gray hopes ‘X’ marks his spot

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – After spending a year and a half in junior college, Donald Gray was finally able to make his Mississippi State debut last season.

Gray appeared in all 13 games but his role in the Bulldogs’ offense in 2015 was that of a supporting cast member behind bigger stars De’Runnya Wilson, Fred Ross and Fred Brown.

With two of those three gone, Gray now has an opportunity to make an impact as a full-time starter.

“Last year I was in the backseat, second string,” Gray said. “I was a little nervous and was able to watch before I got out there. Now being able to start, my role is bigger and I guess it’ll be more added pressure. All eyes are going to be on us because we’ve got a lot to replace from last year.”

Gray finished his redshirt sophomore campaign with 21 catches for 386 touchdowns. His breakout game came against Northwestern State where he hauled in four balls for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pounder spent all of his first season at MSU working behind Brown as the Z receiver. Now he has some big shoes to fill, switching sides to the “X” position where Wilson produced 918 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

“I’ve got to replace De’Runnya and he was a big factor at 6-5,” Gray said. “I’m small so I’ve got a lot to prove and a lot of people don’t know who I am yet.”

Gray hoped to get a head start on learning his new position but hyperextended his right knee during the first week of spring practice. The injury kept the Memphis native sidelined until June so he had to wait until fall camp opened to really begin that process.

“I really wanted to prove myself in the spring and develop so I’d already have everything down pat,” Gray said. “That really hurt me so I had to work twice as hard to fill that void and feel that confidence again.”

‘A fast young man’

One person Gray has already impressed playing at X is wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

“He has great explosiveness and is a fast young man,” Gonzales said. “He has strong hands. They had a contest of who could hold 45-pound plates the longest and he won it hands down. He has great strength. He’s going to have a good year for us.”

Gray and the rest of the receivers have the added responsibility of breaking in a new quarterback this year. Although the Bulldogs are still uncertain who that signal caller will be, the wideouts can take some weight off his shoulders by being reliable targets.

“We have to let them know we’ve got their back through everything,” Gray said. “Wherever he throws it, anywhere in our vicinity, we’re going to do our best to catch it. The ultimate goal as a receiving group is to earn their trust. It’s an honor and a privilege anytime a quarterback throws you the ball and you don’t get that many throughout a game.”

