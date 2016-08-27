Yellowjackets overcome mistakes to win ‘Little Egg Bowl’

By John Davis

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – It was a scuffle for the Starkville Yellowjackets to secure a third straight win over the Chargers of Oxford, 28-16 in the “Little Egg Bowl” Friday night at Bobby Holcomb Field.

The top-ranked large-school team in the Journal rankings had to overcome 22 penalties for over 200 yards and a scrappy group of Chargers to improve to 2-0. Head coach Ricky Woods just shook his head about the penalties.

“It’s absolutely something isn’t it? I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Woods said. “We had 200 something yards in penalties and still won. I think we have the best team.”

Starkville prevailed due to its physical style, on both sides of the football. The Yellowjackets finished with 420 yards, with 244 coming on the ground. They also sacked Oxford quarterback Jack McClure six times for negative 40 yards. Three different Yellowjackets had at least 50 yards on the ground.

Oxford didn’t turn the ball over until late, and coupled with the penalties, it allowed them to get within five points late in the fourth before Starkville iced the game with 1:35 left on a 12-yard run from Rodrigues Clark.

Extra Points

Turning Point: With the Chargers knocking at the door at the Starkville 1-yard line, OHS quarterback John Reece McClure hit his fullback and lost the ball on fourth down, giving the ball back to Starkville down a touchdown.

Point Man: Oxford linebacker Quinten Wilfawn had a second straight game with double-digit tackles. He also helped the Chargers record their safety in the fourth quarter.

Talking Point: “Their offensive line is big and physical and I thought they did a great job. Their defensive line is very fast, very physical and I thought that’s where they were most consistent, on both lines of scrimmages.” – Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe on why Starkville won.

Notes

• Oxford was held without a yard on offense in the first quarter.

• Starkville held OHS running back Hiram Wadlington to just 39 yards on 16 carries.

• The Yellowjackets were 10 of 17 on third down attempts.

