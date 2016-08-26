Young safeties working to step up

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Zedrick Woods has only one season of college football under his belt, but now he’s a veteran.

Those are the breaks.

Ole Miss lost two talented safeties off last year’s 10-3 team. Filling the void left by Trae Elston and Mike Hilton on the back end has fallen mostly to young players.

Woods is running first team at free safety ahead of junior C.J. Hampton. Strong safety, called Rover in the Rebels’ 4-2-5 scheme, is manned by true freshmen in the top two spots: Myles Hartsfield and Deontay Anderson.

“It’s always tough replacing guys. Both of them were great players, great tacklers and knew the defense,” Woods said. “That’s tough, but we need to step up as a unit.”

Woods did not arrive with the attention of more highly rated recruits but quickly earned the trust of his coaches.

He appeared in 13 games while starting two. He finished with 25 tackles, eight plus an interception in the last three games.

“Any time you have two new safeties that are running the defense you’ve got some teaching to do,” defensive coordinator Dave Wommack said. “I think we’re starting to develop some guys and some depth there.”

Hartsfield, an early enrollee, played nickel back at the start of the spring. He was listed No. 1 at Rover on the first depth chart, and nothing has changed.

Wommack said Hartsfield and Anderson have made a lot of progress, though Anderson is playing now with a wrist fracture.

Both are being pushed to be ready for big roles when the Rebels take on Florida State on Sept. 5.

Playing time helps

Extensive playing time as a freshman gave Woods a lift in confidence.

“I kind of knew what to expect in learning the defense,” he said. “I feel like that helped.”

The Rebels ranked No. 13 in the SEC in passing yards allowed last year, No. 9 in pass defense efficiency.

Hartsfield was rated the No. 1 prep school safety by 247Sports.com and was a track All-American in high school in New Jersey, where he excelled in the jumps. Anderson was listed No. 1 at the position by ESPN.

It’s Woods, though, who ‘s the old man in the secondary at a young age.

“He’s a solid player,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said. “He’s got a lot of snaps under his belt so we’re depending on him not to make those mistakes.”

