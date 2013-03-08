Mississippi can add HIV cure to its list of accolades

Mississippi leads the way with classic literary geniuses and historical firsts, and now the state can stake claim as home of the university research center that produced the first cure of the HIV virus.

A report released Sunday notes that doctors at the University of Mississippi started administering medications to an HIV positive 2-year-old girl shortly after birth that halted the infection. The child has been off medication for about a year with no sign of the virus.

Dr. Hannah Gay, the pediatric HIV specialist at UMMC who administered the treatment, took a big risk when she chose to treat the HIV positive infant who was handed over to her care. She gave the child faster and stronger treatment than is usual starting with doses of antiretroviral infusions 30 hours after the child’s birth. It could have been a disaster, but Dr. Gay must have thought the risk was worth taking.

In a news article, Dr. Gay stated that she felt the baby was at higher-than-normal risk, and deserved the doctor’s best shot. She was born to a mother who received no prenatal care and wasn’t diagnosed with HIV until she went into labor.

It was this determination and fast action that apparently stopped the HIV in its tracks before it could spread throughout the infant’s body to become dormant and ready to rapidly re-infect once medications are stopped.

Sadly, there’s no guarantee that the child will stay healthy, but tests show that she only has a few genetic traces of the virus left.

The results offer significant promise for HIV sufferers all over the world. Even if the virus isn’t completely cured, it’s closer to being cured than it’s ever been, and that’s a huge step.

The medical team’s next step is to try and prove that with aggressive treatments, other high-risk babies may be cured as well.

Even with the successful treatment results seen in this case, doctors can’t – and shouldn’t – promise parents of HIV babies that they will cure the child. This is just a step towards a world without the disease – not a guarantee that the war against HIV has ended. But doctors are more likely to prevent the spread of the virus entirely if the mothers are tested during pregnancy and measures can be taken as soon as possible to prevent the transmission of the virus from mother to child.