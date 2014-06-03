Walnut Lake man killed in shooting

June 3, 2014

WALNUT LAKE– Clinton Dale Allen died after being shot this weekend.
The shooting occurred at Allen’s home at Walnut Lake at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2014. The incident is under investigation by Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to Deputy Chris McCallister, no suspects have yet been named.
Earlier this year, Glen Martindale, also of Walnut Lake, was shot and killed in front of Allen’s residence. Allen was a suspect in that shooting, but was not indicted when his case was heard by a Grand Jury. That residence was destroyed by fire just days later. No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.

