Body found in local parking lot
By Joyce Brock | 6:20 pm | May 25, 2016 | News
Staff Report
RIPLEY — A man found deceased in a vehicle in Ripley is believed to have died of natural causes.
Authorities responded to the parking lot of Ashley Furniture at approximately 3-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when the body was discovered. The deceased was reportedly an employee at the factory. Coroner Chris McCallister reports that the death appears to have been of natural causes.
About Joyce BrockJoyce Brock is the News Editor of the Southern Advocate newspaper. A lifelong Benton County resident, she has been a member of the Southern Advocate team for over seven years.
Subscribe
-
Jessica Prather McDonald
- Suspect in custody in Ronnie Brock shooting death January 20, 2017
- Extension Service News: Cold weather vegetables can be planted now December 27, 2016
- Special services honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. January 11, 2017
- County Spelling Bee set Saturday, Jan. 14 January 12, 2017
- Friday’s power outage affected approximately 600 TEPA customers January 12, 2017
- Fifth suspect in custody in Hoose homicide January 20, 2017
- Suspect in custody in Ronnie Brock shooting death January 20, 2017
- UPDATE – Mitchell man shot and killed Wednesday January 19, 2017
- Man shot In Tippah County January 18, 2017
- Lip Sync fundraiser set this weekend January 18, 2017
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
Blogroll
Tag Cloud
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats