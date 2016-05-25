Body found in local parking lot

RIPLEY — A man found deceased in a vehicle in Ripley is believed to have died of natural causes.
Authorities responded to the parking lot of Ashley Furniture at approximately 3-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when the body was discovered. The deceased was reportedly an employee at the factory. Coroner Chris McCallister reports that the death appears to have been of natural causes.

 

