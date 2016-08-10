Tippah County Fair News

August 10, 2016

RIPLEY — The Tippah County Fair is underway and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Tonight brings the Gospel Extravaganza and the Archery Shoot. Both events take place at 7 p.m., with archery in the coliseum and singing in the program hall.

Tomorrow night will bring the Talent Contest at 7 p.m. in the Program Hall.

The animal scrambles will be held tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the coliseum. The event includes a rabbit, chicken, goat/pig and calf scramble for children up to 15 years old.

The rabbit scramble, for children aged 4 and under, has been the source of controversy. A petition on www.change.org called for it to be cancelled and drew approximately 48,000 signatures. Fair organizers will still hold the event but have distributed information on how to properly handle a rabbit or other small animal.

Friday night will featured a watermelon cutting sponsored by the People’s Bank at 7 p.m. and a rodeo in the outside arena at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, an open dairy show will take place in the coliseum at 10 a.m. An open pony pulling will be held at 6 p.m. The Bud Huddleston Memorial Blue Grass Country and Gospel show will be at 6 p.m. with Good Time Grass and other special guests. Cow patty bing will be held at 7 p.m. and the rodeo will be at 8 p.m. in the outside arena.

  • Kim

    The kids participating are ages FOUR AND UNDER. What kind of “instructions” “on how to properly handle a rabbit or other small animal” could they possibly even understand, much less obey? And the Scramble itself does not “properly handle a rabbit or other small animal,” so why are they bothering with “instructions”? They don’t care, and they think “instructions” will appease multiple animal advocacy groups and over 70,000 people around the world? Uhm, NO!!!

    https://www.change.org/p/mississippi-governor-please-stop-the-tippah-county-ms-fair-rabbit-scramble

  • Catherine Doersch

    Wow really guys? Your solution is instructing toddlers?? GET RID OF THE EVENT – thats the appropriate solution. Your county has a sick sense of fun – great job looking like back-woods hicks.