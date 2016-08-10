Tippah County Fair News
RIPLEY — The Tippah County Fair is underway and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Tonight brings the Gospel Extravaganza and the Archery Shoot. Both events take place at 7 p.m., with archery in the coliseum and singing in the program hall.
Tomorrow night will bring the Talent Contest at 7 p.m. in the Program Hall.
The animal scrambles will be held tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the coliseum. The event includes a rabbit, chicken, goat/pig and calf scramble for children up to 15 years old.
The rabbit scramble, for children aged 4 and under, has been the source of controversy. A petition on www.change.org called for it to be cancelled and drew approximately 48,000 signatures. Fair organizers will still hold the event but have distributed information on how to properly handle a rabbit or other small animal.
Friday night will featured a watermelon cutting sponsored by the People’s Bank at 7 p.m. and a rodeo in the outside arena at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, an open dairy show will take place in the coliseum at 10 a.m. An open pony pulling will be held at 6 p.m. The Bud Huddleston Memorial Blue Grass Country and Gospel show will be at 6 p.m. with Good Time Grass and other special guests. Cow patty bing will be held at 7 p.m. and the rodeo will be at 8 p.m. in the outside arena.
