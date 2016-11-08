Tippah Election Returns

Ripley – Tippah County went to the polls Tuesday to choose a president, U.S. representative, state Supreme Court justices, county election commissioners and school board seats. The following results are initial results, not including absentee and affidavit votes.

Trump took Tippah County in the presidential election while Hall, Windham, Fryar, and Bogue took election commissioner seats.

In the race for President and Vice President results are as follows: Democrat Party, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine (1702); Repulican Party, Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (6620); Constitution Party, Darrell Castle and Scott N. Bradley (42); American Delta Party, “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg (8); Prohibition Party, Jim Hedges and Bill Bayes (6); Libertarian Party, Gary Johnson and Bill Weld (67); and Green Party, Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka (21).

Tippah County races included several election commissioner positions and two spots on the school board.

For election commissioner District 1 results are as follows: Randle Keith Hall (1062); and Scott Jones (480).

Election Commissioner District 2: Jimmy McAlister (687); and Jerry Windham (809).

Election Commissioner District 3: Jason Fryar (1190); and James Danny Simmons (432).

Election commissioner District 5: Dennis Bogue (780); Gary L. Mathis (298); and Ben Ridge (445).

For Election Commissioner District 4, Tony Pannell ran unopposed and received 1538 votes.

For North Tippah School Board, Ronnie Huddleston ran unopposed and received 706 votes

For South Tippah School Board results are as follows: David Duncan 533 and John E. Stubbs, Jr. (466).

In the US House of Representatives District 1 race, Republican Incumbent Trent Kelly received 6362 votes; Democrat Jacob Owens (1568); Reform Cathy L. Toole (106) and Libertarian Chase Wilson (118).

Supreme Court, District 3, Position 1 results are: John Brady (2001); Bobby Chamberlin (1096); Steve Crampton (1664); and James T. ‘Jim’ Kitchens, Jr. (2707).

Jimmy Maxwell was unopposed for Supreme Court, District 3, Position 2 and received 6326 votes.

In the Special Judicial election for Court of Appeals District 1, Position 1, unopposed candidate Jim M. Greenlee received 6732 votes.