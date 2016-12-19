UPDATE: Body found in Dumas Monday morning

Right-of-way workers contracted by Tippah Electric discovered an unidentified body Monday in Dumas.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, the remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 744 around 8:30 a.m. Rainey said due to the amount of decomposition, it is unclear if foul play was involved.

The body was transported to the state crime lab in Jackson Monday afternoon by Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister. McCallister is uncertain how long the body had been in the wooded location due to the recent warm weather in the area. He said the body was “decomposed but not all the way.” He believes the body is male but is unsure.

The sheriff’s department is currently running down leads on missing persons. Rainey said the case is really vague at this time and is waiting on the results from the crime lab’s investigation. More information will be published when available.