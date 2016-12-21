Blue Mountain College Ranked in Best Value Online Schools in Mississippi
Press Release
Blue Mountain College was recently named to our ranking of the best value
online schools in Mississippi for 2016.
The ranking was created using data from the Integrated Postsecondary
Education Data System (IPEDS) to narrow our list down to schools enrolling
at least 15% of its student body in distance education coursework. We then
ranked the schools based on average undergraduate graduation rates,
in-state tuition rates, variety and range of online class offerings,
stability, and promotion/expansion of virtual classroom initiatives.
Blue Mountain College was ranked 3rd.
Best Value Schools helps students find schools and degree programs that
can provide the most available financial aid and assistance, the greatest
support and service, the highest return on investment, and the best
overall value.
The article and a high-resolution award badge can be found here:
http://www.bestvalueschools.com/rankings-by-state/online-schools-in-mississippi/.
Please feel free to link to the ranking on your website and/or social
media.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
- Rowland named SSAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year December 22, 2016
- BMC Baseball adds Harding Academy’s Cochran December 16, 2016
- Supervisors work to lower insurance rates December 16, 2016
- Together for Tippah helping provide Christmas for children in need December 10, 2016
- Walnut Christmas Parade is Monday, Dec. 12 December 9, 2016
- Rowland named SSAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year December 22, 2016
- Christmas closings announced December 22, 2016
- Blue Mountain College Ranked in Best Value Online Schools in Mississippi December 21, 2016
- Lady Eagles dominate against South Pontotoc December 21, 2016
- Tigers take two from Mooreville December 21, 2016