Blue Mountain College Ranked in Best Value Online Schools in Mississippi

Press Release

Blue Mountain College was recently named to our ranking of the best value

online schools in Mississippi for 2016.

The ranking was created using data from the Integrated Postsecondary

Education Data System (IPEDS) to narrow our list down to schools enrolling

at least 15% of its student body in distance education coursework. We then

ranked the schools based on average undergraduate graduation rates,

in-state tuition rates, variety and range of online class offerings,

stability, and promotion/expansion of virtual classroom initiatives.

Blue Mountain College was ranked 3rd.

Best Value Schools helps students find schools and degree programs that

can provide the most available financial aid and assistance, the greatest

support and service, the highest return on investment, and the best

overall value.

The article and a high-resolution award badge can be found here:

http://www.bestvalueschools.com/rankings-by-state/online-schools-in-mississippi/.

Please feel free to link to the ranking on your website and/or social

media.