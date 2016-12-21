Blue Mountain College Ranked in Best Value Online Schools in Mississippi

Press Release

 

Blue Mountain College was recently named to our ranking of the best value
online schools in Mississippi for 2016.

The ranking was created using data from the Integrated Postsecondary
Education Data System (IPEDS) to narrow our list down to schools enrolling
at least 15% of its student body in distance education coursework. We then
ranked the schools based on average undergraduate graduation rates,
in-state tuition rates, variety and range of online class offerings,
stability, and promotion/expansion of virtual classroom initiatives.

Blue Mountain College was ranked 3rd.

Best Value Schools helps students find schools and degree programs that
can provide the most available financial aid and assistance, the greatest
support and service, the highest return on investment, and the best
overall value.

The article and a high-resolution award badge can be found here:
http://www.bestvalueschools.com/rankings-by-state/online-schools-in-mississippi/.
