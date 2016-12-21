Cougars, Rebels split Thursday night’s battle

By Dillon Barnes

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Thursday night, Blue Mountain High School hosted the Thrasher Rebels. The Lady Cougars opened the first quarter on fire. Coach Jeff Lollar had his team pressing the action from the opening tip which led to a quick 13-0 lead within minutes. This great start led to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Cougars intensity did not end there. They piled on another 22 points in the following quarter, while holding the Lady Rebels to just 14 first half points. The rest of this game was much of the same as the Lady Rebels counter-attacked with a press of their own, but to no avail. Led by sophomore point guard Zanaiyah Daniel, Blue Mountain could consistently break the pressure and capitalize on easy lay-ups. Their efficiency on the offensive end helped the Lady Cougars to their 4th win on the year by a total of 77 – 36. Blue Mountain was led in scoring by sophomore Zanaiyah Daniel and freshman Annija Green. Both had 12 points respectively.

Looking to rebound from a tough divisional loss to Hickory Flat, Blue Mountain boys were eager to achieve their first win on the season. You could feel the energy in the building from the very beginning. The Cougars were very active and fighting hard for every loose ball. In what was a back and forth affair, each of the first three quarter’s scoring differentials were no more than five points, but the 4th quarter would tell the tale. The Thrasher Rebels’ size and aggressiveness led to a 16 – 2 run in the quarter’s opening four minutes. Blue Mountain had no answer for Thrasher junior center Cody Allred who led the Rebels with 25 points. Thrasher’s big 4th quarter led to a 75-45 victory. Blue Mountain boys were led in scoring by junior guard Harvey Foote who had 11 points, and senior Eric Hill along with Elijah Smith who both pitched in 10 points.

Blue Mountain girls (4-6) will try to maintain their momentum in the Farm Bureau Shootout at Hickory Flat Friday, Dec. 30. Coach Mason and the Cougars will look to capture some of that momentum when they are set to travel to divisional rival Falkner Jan. 3.