A doctor’s prescription for a happy family holiday gathering

By Dr. Dwaila South

‘Happy family holiday’ sounds like something you would order from a Chinese restaurant menu, doesn’t it? Since dysfunctional and fragmented families are pretty much the status quo these days, we offer some common sense advice on having a less traumatic annual gathering. This information may prove helpful for both the host/hostess and the attendees.

1. There are various types of family gatherings, most involving rampant feasting and gifting. Since the Christmas season now begins before the Halloween candy has been eaten, it is good to project to your family early in the season about when, where and how the event will take place. Don’t be disappointed if there are conflicts and everyone on your list can’t come when you plan. There is always next time!

2. Gifts are a perennially touchy issue and exchanging them can get quickly out of hand and financially stressful for many. Now that Christmas has become a celebration of the birth of an infectious viral commercialism, you want to make it clear early on how things will be done. Depending on the size of your group, you may want to draw names the old-fashioned way. You might plan to have an exchange only for the children and perhaps the grandparents. For heaven’s sake, don’t plan on doing that odious Dirty Santa thing at any gathering other than perhaps an office party. Dirty Santa can be fun, but very young and the most senior family members don’t ‘get it.’ I have actually seen grown women in tears when someone greedily snatches away their gift.

3. Hostesses, do not spend much time perusing your December “Southern Living” or “Martha Stewart” magazines when planning your get-together. These folks work all year to set holiday standards that only exist in a fantasy world. Be as natural and simple as you can. Forget perfection, it ain’t happening.

5. Hostesses, don’t be afraid to ask for the help you need from your guests, such as bringing a particular dish, or to ask for help in clearing things away. Guests: if your hostess says ‘don’t worry about bringing anything’, she is just being coy. Bring something anyway, some simple dish, or a small gift for the person hosting the gathering…preferably something that will not require dusting in the future.

5. Set a slightly flexible time span for arriving at your gathering unless you are planning a formal sit-down dinner. If you are a guest, do NOT arrive early unless you have been asked to help. Give the already frazzled hostess a little breathing room. Guests, the same goes with leaving the party. If you can stay and help clean up, please do so. If not, do NOT be the last person to leave. And be sure to thank your host family when you depart.

6. Be mindful of special diets; diabetics are guaranteed to be present. Have a sugar free dessert or two available.

7. Limit or possibly omit alcohol from the gathering. Perhaps a punch bowl, rather than a bar to defray uninhibited mayhem. Consider inviting an outsider, perhaps even your minister to be there if a certain family member notorious for misbehaving has been a problem in the past.

8. If you have pre-planned activities and games, please be sure there is something for every one. The more folks can be involved the better. Have Christmas music going softly in the house somewhere. So soothing! If someone plays guitar or keyboard ask them to bring it to your gathering. Nothing seems to bring people together more harmoniously than group singing.

9. Avoid having discussions of politics, religion, family money business, conflict resolution, and war and peace-making among family members at all costs. It never works and always makes things worse.

10. Lower your expectations for the Happy Family Holiday. Form some new traditions. If you anticipate that things will NOT go as planned, that everything will NOT be sweetness and light, with hugs and kisses all around, you’ll be so much better off. If your get-together ends without blood being shed, you can then declare it the best family gathering ever!

11. Above all, remember what the poet said, “You can’t go home again.” Traditions are wonderful, but realistically cannot be maintained forever. Family members pass away and leave great voids that will be someday filled by new arrivals to the fold. Folks will leave us, but their love always remains.