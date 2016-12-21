Guilty pleas entered in Circuit Court

RIPLEY — A number of cases were heard during the November term of Tippah County Circuit Court. The results of some of those cases follow. Other cases will be reported as results become available.

John Douglas Mauldin– Mauldin entered a guilty plea on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to ten years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs and $100 to the District Attorney’s office.

Jessica Nicole Hodges- Hodges entered a guilty pleas on charges of Simple Assault – Law Enforcement Officer. She was sentenced to five years reduced to credit for time served with supervised probation for a period of five years. She was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs and a $100to the District Attorney’s office.

James Calvin Robinson – Robinson entered a guilty plea on charges of Aggravated Domestic Violence. He was sentenced to twenty years reduced to credit for time served, balance of time unserved was suspended and supervised probation for a five years. She was placed on non-adjudication probation for five years. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs and $100 to the District Attorney’s office.

Zachary Dodds – Dodds entered a guilty plea on charges of Cyberstalking. He was sentenced to serve two years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections; two years suspended and supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs and $100 to the District Attorney’s office.