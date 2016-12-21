Lady Eagles dominate against South Pontotoc

By Jonathan Wise

FALKNER- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars fell too far behind to mount a successful comeback last Tuesday night in a 66-56 loss to Falkner.

South led 19-13 after the 1st quarter after a hot-shooting start. Mary Kate Harmon, Eden Bowen, Lexie Ward and Leah Pennington all knocked down 3-point shots for the Lady Cougars in the period. South would lead by as many as 6 before Falkner rallied to it tie it 26 on a steal and fast break layup from India Prather with 1:42 to play in the 1st half. Harmon hit another three to give South the lead back before the Lady Eagles answered with three of their own. A layup from Pennington with 3 seconds left gave the Lady Cougars a slim 31-29 lead at halttime.

After Harmon scored the opening two of the second half on a inside bank shot for South, the Lady Eagles stormed into control with a 12-0 run. A basket from Savannah Hunt gave them the lead for good with 4:30 to play in the 3rd, and steal and layup from Lacy Murphy followed by a three put them up 8, a lead which they maintained after a transition bucket from Prather in final seconds made it a 47-39 at the end of the 3rd.

Falkner maintained at least a 6-point edge in the 4th and led as many as 12 after a steal and layup from Janna Walden with just under three minutes to play. Forcing to begin fouling to extend the game and give more opportunities to close the gap, the Lady Cougars could only get within 6.

Prather led the Lady Eagles with 23 points. Three other Falkner players scored in double figures in Walden with 14, Hunt with 12 and Murphy with 10. The Lady Cougars were led by Harmon with 16.

The South Pontotoc Cougars dominated the boys’ game with a 78-35 blowout.

Maleik Below was a force on the inside and finished with 32 points, including 25 in the first half, which saw the Cougars build a 31 point lead.

After Falkner’s Jordan Peterson knocked down a three to pull the Eagles to within 11-10 at the 3:41 mark of the 1st quarter, South scored 13 of next 15 points to lead 24-12 after the 1st period. Below rattled off 11 consecutive points on two layups, two short turnaround jumpers in the lane, and three free throws, and Eddie Ivy connected on a pull up jumper at the buzzer.

South again ripped off a big run, this time a 16-2 spurt, in the 2nd. It was keyed by nine more points from Below, as well a three from Carson Newell and jump hook from Brett Riley. South also scored the final points of the half on a three from Below and a putback and three-point play from Aspen Trice.

The second half was more of the same, with the Cougars in complete control. They scored 14 of the first 18 points and led 66-25 after three quarters when Zydarious Hallman hit a three-pointer at the 3rd quarter buzzer. South led by as many as 45 in the final quarter.

“We wanted to get the ball inside to our bigs, and made it a point to run our offense inside-out,” said South Pontotoc coach Shane Murphree. “They did a good job playing aggressively and crashing the boards. Our defensive intensity was very good, and we took pride in getting stops.”