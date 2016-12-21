Tigers take two from Mooreville

By Lapeatrious Hoyle

RIPLEY – Ripley Tigers had a lot of be jolly about in their pre-Christmas game Friday, Dec. 15. They played against Mooreville Troopers and both teams obtained a win.

The girls started their game off well from the beginning. They ended first quarter with the score 13-7. Second quarter Lady Tigers ended with 29-20. Making it a good first half for them on that night. Coming back from the half time break, Lady Tigers continued to go strong and ended their third with a 37-28 lead.

A high call of fouls was one of the biggest obstacles Lady Tigers faced that night. Lady Troopers attempted 21 free throws and made 10, which accounted for a great deal of their points for the game. Against those odds however, Lady Tigers ended the game with a winning score of 53-38. Lady Tigers are now 6-4 for the season.

The boys’ game ended in triumph as well that Friday night. Tigers went up against a team that not only went to Jackson this previous year, but that is also made up of a fine couple of shooters. Through it all Tigers played as a pleasing and consistent team.

Head Coach Adam Kirk has every reason to be proud of his 10-1 standing team and on Friday night he was extra pleased with their performance. He talks of the win saying, “I’m excited we got the win going into Christmas break. We’ve had exams this week and Mooreville’s got a good team, shooting the ball well and never quitting. We knew we had our work cut out for us. I was just very proud of their effort tonight.”

First quarter ended 14-11 for Tigers and second 34-23. With Mooreville throwing up some impressive shots from behind the arc, the Tigers withstood and continued to hold on to their lead. Second half Tigers took a bigger lead in third quarter and ended 57-37. The fourth quarter ended with the final score at 77-57.

Tigers have been winning big each of their past few games and they have been doing so by playing as a great team. Not only are they a group of talented players, but also they are teammates who help and motivate each other to do what has to be done to gain the victory. Kirk has high expectations of each member of his team saying, “There are a lot of expectations for everyone who plays. You’re only as strong as your weakest link and if one person doesn’t buy in, it hurts everyone on the team.”