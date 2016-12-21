Walnut Christmas Parade held recently

By LaPeatrious Hoyle

This year’s Christmas parade for the town of Walnut held on Monday night is definitely something to talk about this year, spreading holiday cheer for local families. Providing dazzling visuals and even a little festive music, those who came out got a chance to enjoy a real holiday treat.

About 40 entries traveled from Commerce Street, to MS-HWY 15, to Willow Ave, and finally onto Main Street downtown. Spectators watched from cars and sidewalks, where children eagerly waited for sweets to be tossed in their direction. They were certainly not disappointed for there was plenty of candy to go around for all that night, filling each child’s pockets and bags to take home.

Tradition brought many out on that night, like the Bolden and Hall families. Mothers Deanna Hall and Samantha Bolden, both of Walnut, attended the Christmas parade with their group of boys to have a night of family fun. “We come every year and we always enjoy it,” says Hall. A fun night it was for little ones Lucas Lowry, Landon Bolden, Laken Bolden, Layden “Pookie” Bolden and Brentley Hall. All of whom enjoyed everything from decorative floats, motorcycles, race karts and of course Santa Claus himself. Santa rode in last on a great big sleigh with all of his reindee. Causing screams of glee from all the children who waited anxiously for him to arrive.

Fire trucks, costumed characters, Walnut Wildcats basketball teams, cars, horses and many others also participated in the procession, waving out to loved ones and putting on quite the show. Town of Walnut mayor Vicki Skinner was proud of the success of the parade that night saying, “It was really wonderful. We had a great turnout.”

As if the parade itself wasn’t enough, to top it all off Santa Claus stepped off his sleigh and stopped at town hall downtown to take pictures, free of charge, with all the boys and girls. “This is our first time this year with him getting off at town office and I think it’s gone over really well. We just wanted to do something different this year and it turned out really good,” say’s Skinner.

Families lined up from the door to the street waiting to take fun and memorable pictures of their little ones with Ole St. Nick. Walnut residents can count this year’s parade as one of enduring and undying memories.

The parade held a contest for all of those involved placing entries in winning categories. The winners are as follows: Best Industry- Electrobye Inc.;, Best Equestion- Timmy Thrasher; Best Business- Norton Plumbing, Heating, & Air; Best Church- Bethlehem Baptist Church; Mayors Choice Award- Tippah County Hospital; Best Individual Vehicle- The Big Chicken; and Best School- Walnut Lady Wildcats.