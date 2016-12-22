Christmas closings announced

RIPLEY – The Southern Sentinel will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The newspaper will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday. Early deadlines for editorial and retail and classified advertising will be 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. For more information, call 837-8111.

All state and county offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. City of Ripley, Town of Blue Mountain and Town of Walnut will also be closed Friday and Monday. Town of Falkner will be closed on Monday only.

The Peoples Bank will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. – noon for their Christmas reception and will close on Monday, Dec. 26. Region’s Bank and CB&S Bank will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

City of Ripley and Tippah County household garbage pick-ups are unchanged however there will be no rubbish pickup on Friday, Dec. 23 or Monday, Dec. 26 for Ripley.