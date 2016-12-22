Rowland named SSAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BMC Reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Page Rowland continues to cement her legacy as one of the top student-athletes in Blue Mountain College history.

The senior long-runner has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore eligibility, have a 3.5 GPA and must have competed in 50-percent of competitions.

In 2016, Rowland finished 6th at the SSAC Championship with a time of 19:58, helping BMC to the conference title and a bid to the NAIA National Championship.

“I feel extremely honored to be chosen,” Rowland said. “It’s been a pleasure to study at BMC. My math professors have taught me more in the area than I even knew was possible. I felt that with the scholarship I was awarded that I had a responsibility to use it well, and I hope BMC feels satisfied in their investment of me. I’m very happy to represent our college with this award.”

Blue Mountain AD Will Kollmeyer stated, “It’s definitely a great day for Blue Mountain College Athletics and especially Page. This is yet another shining example of how special she is to not only help lead our cross country team to a conference championship, but to also be named all-conference and then a few weeks later she starts racking up all these prestigious academic awards, including this one from the SSAC. Page has figured out how to be successful both on and off the course.”

SSAC Commissioner Mike Hall summed up Rowland’s season, “She is the total package. She excelled in the classroom in Math, which is a difficult major. She earned all-conference in assisting BMC to the SSAC cross country title. She was then selected by BMC and the SSAC for its top Champion of Character award and brought home the NAIA LeRoy Walker honor for her commitment to its five core values of character. It was thrilling for us to recognize Page with this scholar-athlete award.”

To go along with her 4.0 GPA, Rowland finished 3rd, (2), 5th and 8th in four regular season outings in 2016 and claimed an SSAC Runner of the Week decoration.

“Page is such a great example for any student-athlete to look at,” Blue Mountain head coach Phillip Laney said. “She always gives 100-percent on the course and has maintained high standards in the classroom.”