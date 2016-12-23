Sentinel Grams: Dec. 21, 2016

Monday, Jan. 2

The Tippah/North Benton Lay Council of the United Methodist Churches will meet at 7 p.m. at Dumas United Methodist Church.

Thursday, Jan. 5

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Tippah Tiger Camp 868 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ripley VFW. Guest speaker will be Lee Millar a Forrest historian from Memphis, Tennessee.

Thursday, Jan. 19

An ACT Preparation Course co-sponsored by Blue Mountain College and Enrichment, Inc. will be offered on Jan.19, 26, Feb. 2, and 9 from 6 – 8 p.m. in Fisher-Washburn Hall on the Blue Mountain College campus. There is a minimal registration fee for the workshop.. To register contact any Tippah County high school guidance counselor or call ACT Course Chair, Sherrell Settlemires, at 587-6361.

Narcotics Anonymous Group held at Tippah County Hospital

Nacotics Anonymous Group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room in the Tippah County Hospital. The last Wednesday of every month will be birthday night/seaker meeting.

NEMCC offers free job training

Career Pathways at Northeast Mississippi Community College offers free job training in high-demand fields for clients with or without a high-school diploma. Clients earn national certifications and college credit, as well as a high-school equivalency diploma (if necessary). Call Charlie Smart at 662-692-1507 for more information.

Tippah County GOP Meeting

The Tippah County GOP will meet the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at the Trader’s Restaurant. The County Chair is Ralph Skinner. For more information call 837-0209.

Austism Awarness Support

Austism Awarness Support group meets the second Tuesday of every month at Falkner Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. For more information call Stacy Reno at 882-2231 or Falkner Baptist Church at 837-7926.

Veterans of Foreign War Post 6696

Become a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6696. Interested veterans must bring a DD Form 214 to become a member and help keep the post alive. Post 6696 will help pay a lifetime membershiop. For more information contact Charles (Butch) Hudson at 223-6643 or 901-494-1186.

Multiple Sclerosis Foundation Support Group

Multiple Sclerosis Foundation Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Tippah County Hospital in the Magnolia Room at 6 p.m. Call 662-587-3393 for more information.

Ripley Park Commission offers services for seniors

The Ripley Park Commission has several activities available for senior women and men including exercising at the gym, senior out of town trips aboard the Golden Senior bus and prayer groups for the sick and families who have lost loved ones. For more information or to join the group call Park Office 837-3818 or Kim Helms at 837-6747.

Ripley American Legion Post 81

The Ripley American Legion, Street-Davis Post 81 meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

Terry Lee Blythe Post 4881

The Terry Lee Blythe Post 4881, Veterans of Foriegn Wars meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW building in Ripley. Please call Commander Mike Mauldin at 223-1244 with any questions.

Antioch TCDC meets first Saturday of Every Month

The Antioch TCDC has reorganized and will be having their regular monthly meetings on the first Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Antioch M.B. Church. All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend.

Dulcimer Guild to meet

The Tippah Dulcimer Guild meets every second and fourth Tuesday at the Ripley Public Library at 6 p.m.

The Good Samaritan Center needs donations

The Tippah County Good Samaritan Center is seeking volunteers and monetary donations and food items. Tippah Electric customers can now donate $1 each month on their monthly bill to the Good Samaritan Center. This money will be used to help people in an emergency with their electric bill. The Good Samaritan Center is a non-profit 501C organization. All donations are tax deductible.

NA Group meets weekly

The Narcotics Anonymous group of Ripley meets weekly. For more information, call 1-866-841-9998.

Tippah County Veterans Service office to be in Walnut

The Tippah County Veterans Service Office will be at the Walnut City Hall on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will be available to assist veterans and family members with any questions or assist with VA filings. No appointment is necessary. If you wish to make an appointment, call the Ripley office at 837-9214.

Walnut Fifty Plus and Fabulous to meet

Walnut Fifty Plus and Fabulous will meet the Second Tuesday of each month at the Walnut Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pot luck lunch. For more information, contact Kim at 223-9071.