Tigers win, Lady Tigers fall against South Pontotoc

By Lapeatrious Hoyle

Another week, another win for Ripley Tiger Boys’ Basketball team. This win makes them 9-1 in the season, so it is safe to say that this year’s team is on fire. Tigers went up against the Pontotoc Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Ripley’s Event Center, playing a most impressive game in front of their home crowd, Ripley was able to walk away with a BIG win.

First half started out well for Tigers, taking control early in the game, they ended with a small lead of 14-11 in the first quarter. Tigers held on to that lead in the second quarter. They left for half-time, going into the locker rooms with a score of 34-23. Excitement from the crowd filled the air and Tiger’s game was far from disappointing.

Second half, Tigers continued to go hard and hustle out on the court. They got even further ahead on the board by the end of third. The score was 57-37. By the way the Tigers had played throughout the night it was no surprise when they continued to drive and give it their all. They played as a team and were rewarded for their efforts. By the end of fourth, at the sound of the buzzer ending the game, Tigers are victorious with a final score of 77-37.

Ripley Head Coach Adam Kirk talked about how he and his team were feeling after such a great night. He states, “We’re excited to get the win. It was a big game for us since they were another 4A team, so we got to see where we are at.” Kirk goes on to say, “I felt like we followed the game plan and made it as hard as we could on Jones.

Ty Jones, Pontotoc Warriors senior forward, can easily be named one of their toughest players. The Tigers, however, had an opponent for Jones, who can be called just as tough. Tiger’s senior forward Cole Rogers came out onto the court as a man on a mission.

Rogers payed no mind to the height disadvantage he faced, with Jones standing at 6”6 and Rogers at 6”1. Rogers gave Jones a run for his money, so to speak, and made a less easy night for one of the Warriors top players. Kirk weighs in on Rogers by saying, “He guarded their best player. If he was on the court, then he was guarding. He didn’t stop him, but he made it hard for him and that was our main goal.” Not only playing well defensively, Rogers also hit four big shots from behind the arc, giving him an overall total of 14 points.

Two more players who shined that night were seniors Dewayne Cox and Jamontae Cox. The Cox duo were unstoppable that night, Dewayne Cox ending with an overall of 20 points and Jamontae Cox ending with 25 points. When asked about his game Dewayne says, “I’m feeling good because we got the win. Now we just have to maintain and stay focused.” Jamontae Cox talks his game saying, “I’m feeling great and blessed to be here. I just want to thank my coach and teammates.” Both players spoke of staying humble and focused. the two young men are leading not just by talent, but also by example. Coach Kirk talks about the duo saying, “Those guys bring it. They’re competitive and they’re competitors, and I thought they showed up ready to go. I am proud of them.”

Tiger basketball is full of players with unlimited potential, and we can all believe that they are a team who are definitely going places for this 2016-17 season.

Ripley Lady Tigers fell short in their game held at home on Tuesday night. They fought hard to secure control of the game against Pontotoc Lady Warriors, but in the end were defeated.

First half started off a bit slow in the first quarter. Lady Tigers gained a small lead and ended the first 15-11. The game picked up a little in the second quarter, but Lady Tigers continued to struggle to come up ahead of Lady Warriors. Constantly switching leading scores, Lady Tigers ended second quarter with a score of 26-24.

The third quarter became more intense as Lady Warriors really put the pressure on and ended the lead that Tigers held through the first half. Lady Tigers only scored once in third, and ended tied with a score of 28-28.

Also in third, senior guard Kasia Fisher, who had hit a couple of big 3-point shots, got into a little foul trouble. With four fouls Fisher sat the remainder of third out, but eventually checked back into the game in fourth quarter. Fisher had an overall total of 9 points in the game. All of which were made from behind the arc. Senior guard Dayzsha Rogan, was the leading scorer for Tigers with a overall total of 12 points for the game.

The end of fourth was where all believed a miracle would happen. Lady Tigers were down by one with one minute left. An offensive foul called on Lady Tigers with only a few seconds left ended that hope, sending Lady Warriors to the line for two free throw shots. Both shots were made and Tigers lost by three points against Warriors. The final score of the game was 42-39.