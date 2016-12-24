Kindness abundant among Tippah County residents

If there were ever any doubt that there is an abundance of good people in Tippah County, all one would need to do is look in the lobby of our office. All manner of non-perishable food is piled where we used to display a Christmas tree. There are canned vegetables, boxed cake mixes, macaroni and cheese, dry pasta and more. The food has been donated by readers for the Good Samaritan Center.

Some of the donations came from subscribers who took advantage of a deal while helping their neighbors. Other donations came from people who simply wanted to help. Some people have dropped off multiple donations. Some have even dropped off large checks.

These donations came from local people of all kinds. People of all races donated. People of all backgrounds donated. Some came in dressed in fine clothes. Some came in dressed more conservatively. People with a lot and some people with little contributed to the effort. The common thread among those who donated was kindness.

This weekend, our county will celebrate Christmas along with most of the world. Local people can celebrate knowing that Christ’s teachings have been honored in this county. People have provided coats and shoes to children in need. Citizens have worked to provide Christmas gifts to local children who might not otherwise have them. Locals have given to the food bank. On Christmas Day, there will be a Christmas dinner for all who wish to partake. All of the good done for this holiday within Tippah County couldn’t be listed in this editorial.

These works are in line with the teaching of the Bible.

Deuteronomy 15:11 “For the poor shall never cease out of the land: therefore I command thee, saying, Thou shalt open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy land.’”

This weekend, we at the Southern Sentinel, wish you all a Merry Christmas. May you celebrate with peace in your heart, knowing that the Lord’s work is being done in this community.