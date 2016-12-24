Registration underway at Northeast

Press Release

BOONEVILLE – Register now for the 2017 Spring Semester at Northeast Mississippi Community College and you’re on your way.

Classes begin Monday, January 9 in Booneville, Corinth and New Albany. On-site registration at Corinth and New Albany is scheduled for Thursday, January 5 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Northeast’s Bookstore is located in Cartwright Hall (formerly Stringer Hall) and is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students not already enrolled at Northeast should report to the Office of Admissions in Ramsey Hall to begin the registration process. To expedite the registration process, students are asked to bring with them transcripts from high school and colleges previously attended, as well as ACT score. Students who have not taken the ACT should visit the Northeast Counseling Center, also in Ramsey Hall, regarding the Residual ACT or call 662-720-7313.

For additional information about admissions or financial aid, call 662-720-7239 in Booneville or e-mail admitme@nemcc.edu. Students who are uncertain about their career or educational choices should contact the Counseling Center at 662-720-7313. Visit Northeast on the Internet at www.nemcc.edu.