There are secret Santas among us

One December evening, many years ago, I arrived home from work to a simple note attached to my front door: “Go to your side door and don’t let Micah see.”

I unlocked my front door, let Micah inside and made my way to my side deck to see what might be lurking there. To my surprise, I found lots and lots of toys. Someone had bought Micah’s Christmas.

These were not just any toys. They were things Micah was wanting for Christmas: a train set, Star Wars action figures, Hot Wheels and more. Had someone really gone to the trouble to find out what my five-year-old child was interested in? Who could have done this and why?

I tried to find out. I called my Uncle Duwayne and he inquired with our church members and others in our community, but no one knew who had done it, or at least no one was telling. My secret Santa would remain secret.

At first, although I was honored, I felt really awkward about accepting this gift. I had a full-time job. I owned my house and car. I just had normal bills: phone, electric, water, food and gas. Surely someone else deserved this generosity more than I.

Looking back now, I can see exactly why someone bestowed these gifts on me. I was a single mother who had only been working at the Sentinel for about a year. I was in an entry-level position, making barely over minimum wage. My mother had died about four years before, and although I had family to depend on, I didn’t have parents to depend on. Even though I felt I didn’t need the gifts as much as others did, I still could have used the help this secret Santa gave.

Every year at Christmas time, I think about this person or persons and thank God for the blessings they gave Micah and me that year. Micah loved every toy and played with them often and seeing Micah happy was the greatest blessing of all.

Over the years, I have been amazed at the generosity of people in Tippah County. The Sentinel holds an annual food drive for the Good Samaritan Center and we always receive an abundance of donations. First Monday and many churches offer free Christmas dinners for those in need. We have thriving Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids campaigns. I’ve heard stories from co-workers and friends of how their utility bills have been mysteriously paid. People helping people seems to be what this county is about.

Wouldn’t it be great if everyone could help someone in need? Take a look around at people in your community. Around the holidays, we often help people on fixed incomes, government assistance and those who have lost their jobs or homes recently, but are there others in the community we could help? Is there a single parent who is working, not getting assistance, who could use help buying presents this year? Do you have neighbors who are lonely or without family who could be blessed with an invitation to your table this Christmas? Is there someone you just want to bring a little cheer to this holiday? You may want to become someone’s secret Santa. They might not know who you are, but you will make an impact in their lives.

To this day I do not know who my generous benefactor was those many years ago, but I thank them and my heart is warmed to know there are secret Santas among us.