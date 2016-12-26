BMC Lady Toppers participate in Operation Christmas Child

By BMC Reports

BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain College’s Women’s Basketball team has a yearly tradition of providing for needy families and children at Christmas, and this year they participated in Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a service of Franklin Graham’s charity, Samaritan’s Purse. Franklin is the son of renowned evangelist, Dr. Billy Graham and this service has provided gifts for needy children each Christmas across the globe.

The idea is a simple one; acquire a shoebox, fill it with toys, add a personal note if you wish and wrap it with decorative wrapping.

The Lady Toppers filled 14 shoeboxes to be delivered to children this season.

“The team felt this would be a great service project,” BMC head coach Lavon Driskell said.

“It was a fun, yet rewarding project for the team. All in all, we pray someone’s Christmas will be happier and find Jesus in the process.”

Chris Driskell, head recruiting coordinator for the team said she looks forward to the service project each year.

“We always schedule a team outing to fellowship with the team, but more importantly, gift shop for a family in need. This year, we chose to assist Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church in Blue Mountain to help meet its goal of 50 filled shoe boxes. Service projects such as these make us all realize how truly blessed we are and to realize the needs of others.”

The Lady Toppers made it a competition also, seeing who could find the most original gift items. The team also placed personal notes and gospel tracts in each box.

Senior forward Madison McCreless (SR/Lamar) said of the project, “My teammates and I were eager to share a small piece of encouragement. It’s a blessing to give and I’m grateful to be a part of this special program of players who give.”