Extension Service News: Cold weather vegetables can be planted now

David Nagel

Vegetables

Cold is here for a while. There are vegetables that can be planted now, but seed will be very slow to germinate. Vegetables for extreme Mississippi cold include collards, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, beets, Brussels sprouts for the very patient and the champion of low temperature survival kale. Dwarf Siberian kale has survived temperatures in the single digits at North Farm on campus growing in a pot! Gardeners can aid their plants by covering them with a bed sheet, row cover or even plastic drop cloths when night low temperatures drop below twenty degrees.. Using plastic takes more management since the plastic prevents air and water movement and can actually trap too much heat on a sunny day. Any cover should be removed when day temperatures are above forty.

One new vegetable to send for now is Patio Pride English pea. This short vined variety is a 2017 All America Selection developed for container production. Picking starts only forty days after planting. The pea plant is cold tolerant and can be started in mid-January is south Mississippi and February for the rest of us. The only drawback to this variety is the short harvest period and sequential cropping is recommended.

Pepper growers wanting something different should acquire seeds of Mad Hatter. This flat, three sided pepper is also a 2017 All America Selection and is a different species than almost any other pepper we grow. It is technically a hot pepper since it does contain minute amounts of capsaicin, but the levels are low enough that most folks won’t even notice it.

Patio Choice Yellow tomato (All America Selection 2017) is a cherry type with bright yellow fruit about two thirds ounce. The literature claims an eighteen inch high plant, but container trials at North Farm produced plants more than three feet tall. Patio Choice Yellow takes longer to produce fruit than other container varieties like Sweet ‘n Neat or Terenzo but will eventually produce more and slightly larger fruit with harvests of more than ten pounds per plant over a ;long harvest period. There was no disease pressure in the dry 2016 season and no fungicides were used. This does not mean that the plant doesn’t need protection from disease in a normal year.

All America Selection test trials are grown at the Truck Crops Experiment Station near Crystal Springs each Spring so the varieties selected are grown in Mississippi. Many of the varieties are also included in the Fall Flower and Garden Fest in October at the station. Visitors are welcome so drop by next time you are traveling south of Jackson on Interstate 55 on a weekday.

Landscape

The recent rains have alleviated some of the drought conditions, but landscape unirrigated plants may still be showing the effects of poor soil moisture conditions. Closely observe the foliage of evergreen trees, bushes and groundcovers for yellowing or other signs of nutrient deficiency. Bring samples to your local county extension office if you can’t determine if the discoloration is nutrient or disease related. Application of very small amounts of soluble fertilizer may improve the appearance and health of the plants. Do not apply normal amounts of fertilizer since that will stimulate new growth and make the plants more easily damaged by cold.