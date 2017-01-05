Body found in Dumas identified
By Tina Meadows | 5:34 pm | January 5, 2017 | News
The body found in Dumas late last year has been identified as Robert Joseph “Bobby” Hoose, 30, of the Spouts Springs community. Hoose was reported missing Nov. 9, 2016 and had not been seen since Nov. 6, 2016.
According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, five people are in custody and have been charged with second degree murder in connection with the case. An arraignment is planned for Friday, Jan. 6.
Hoose’s remains were discovered in a wooded area off County Road 744 Monday, Dec. 19 by right-of-way workers contracted by Tippah Electric.
More information about the case is scheduled to be released after the arraignment. Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
