Body found in Dumas identified

The body found in Dumas late last year has been identified as Robert Joseph “Bobby” Hoose, 30, of the Spouts Springs community. Hoose was reported missing Nov. 9, 2016 and had not been seen since Nov. 6, 2016.

According to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, five people are in custody and have been charged with second degree murder in connection with the case. An arraignment is planned for Friday, Jan. 6.

Hoose’s remains were discovered in a wooded area off County Road 744 Monday, Dec. 19 by right-of-way workers contracted by Tippah Electric.

More information about the case is scheduled to be released after the arraignment. Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates.