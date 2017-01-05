Cardinals prove too much for Eagles in holiday tournament

By Lapeatrious Hoyle

GLEN – Both Falkner boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams participated in the 10th Annual Peggy Bail Holiday Hoops Tournament amongst several other teams, Tuesday, Dec. 27. The tournament was hosted by the Alcorn Central High School in Glen.

Lady Eagles were the first to play that morning against Hardin County, Lady Tigers. Unfortunately, they fell short and were unable to triumph over their opponent. First quarter ended 14-9 and by the end of second Lady Eagles were down 23 points, the score being 35-12.

Coming back onto the court for second half, Lady Eagles remained behind on the scoreboard. Third ended with Falkner still down by 23 and the score 47-24. With each shot scored by Lady Eagles, Lady Tigers answered back with one of their own thus making it impossible for Falkner to gain any sort of lead and ending the game 62-39.

Leading scorers for Falkner Lady Eagles were junior Savannah Hunt with 9 points and freshman India Prather who had 7 points.

Falkner boys’ game against Belmont started with the Cardinals taking a very strong lead in the game and ended 21-3, giving Cardinals an 18-point advantage. Second quarter Eagles struggled to close that gap scoring 13 overall points for the quarter and Belmont answering back with 18. First half concluded with the score 39-16.

Returning from half-time break, Eagles fought to make a comeback, but were unsuccessful in closing the already wide gap created by Cardinals. Third quarter Belmont scored 21 total points, their highest amount in a single quarter of the game. The quarter ended 60-24.

Fourth quarter ending results were pretty much set in stone for Eagles. Down by now 36 points they continued to play hard and were able to score their game high of 15 points and allowing Belmont Cardinals only 11 points. Even through this however, Eagles were unable to come up ahead and their game ended 71-39.

Leading scorer for Eagles was junior Alex Caldwell who had a total of 14 points. For Belmont, leading scorer was senior Colin Peppers. Peppers had a total of 23 points.