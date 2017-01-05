Falkner still searching for answers

By Dillon Barnes

GLEN – After their loss Tuesday, the Falkner Eagles were still looking for their first win on the year. The good news was that the Eagles were set to face another winless team in Alcorn Central.

Cade Wilder opened the first quarter as the go to man as he scored six of Falkner’s nine points in the opening quarter. Senior Alex Caldwell picked things up for the Eagles in the second quarter as he finished the first half with 11 points. Alcorn Central still took a 32-27 lead to the locker room at half time.

In the third, slow offense proved to be detrimental as the Eagles struggled to get shots to fall and Alcorn Central capitalized to go up by 10 at the end of the quarter.

Falkner did much of the same in the fourth quarter as Alcorn Central built their lead to 14 in the closing seconds of the game, which was the largest lead all game. Falkner dropped this contest by a score of 60-46. Falkner’s Alex Caldwell, Cade Wilder, and Jordan Palmer combined for 42 of the team’s 46 points.

Boys 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

Falkner 9 18 11 8

Alcorn Central 14 18 16 12

Leading Scorers: (F) Alex Caldwell 16, Cade Wilder 14, Jordan Palmer 12; (AC) Gage Porterfield 26, Jay Coln 19

Lady Eagles Too Much for Saltillo

The Falkner Lady Eagles, coming off a loss to Hardin County, were set to redeem themselves against Saltillo.

Saltillo ended the first quarter up by 1 point but that proved to be the last time Saltillo could find themselves there. Coach Byrd implemented a 2-3 zone in the first half forcing Saltillo into numerous three-point attempts in which only 2 dropped for the Lady Tigers in the entire first half. Falkner’s zone defense held Saltillo to two second quarter points.

The Lady Eagles took the 22-12 lead at the half. Falkner opened the second half switching to several different defenses to keep the Lady Tigers off the scoreboard. Falkner doubled their lead from halftime and come out victorious by a score of 47-27.

Girls 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

Falkner 9 13 14 11

Saltillo 10 2 9 6

Leading Scorers: (F) Savannah Hunt 17, India Prather 10; (S) Neehey Bledsoe 10