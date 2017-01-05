Goolsby receives Delta Kappa Gamma Red Rose Award
RIPLEY – Twila Goolsby is the 2016 recipient of the Delta Kappa Gamma Red Rose Award.
Goolsby is the Director of Curriculum for the South Tippah School District and is also recognized throughout Mississippi as an expert in the field of dyslexia therapy. She is the mother of Grant Goolsby (Maggie) and Beth Goolsby Matlock (Cody), both of whom are teachers in area schools.
Goolsby is a member of the Flat Rock Baptist Church where she teaches the Youth Sunday School Class and Children’s Church. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Blue Mountain College. She holds Master’s Degrees in Dyslexia Therapy and Educational Leadership.
The Red Rose Award was presented to Goolsby by the Alpha Psi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an international society of key women educators. The award is presented annually to recognize the achievement of a woman educator in a leadership role.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
- Together for Tippah helping provide Christmas for children in need December 10, 2016
- Registration underway at Northeast December 24, 2016
- There are secret Santas among us December 25, 2016
- BMC Lady Toppers participate in Operation Christmas Child December 26, 2016
- Extension Service News: Cold weather vegetables can be planted now December 27, 2016
- Winter weather results in school closings, tournament cancellations and wrecks January 6, 2017
- Icy conditions reported in North and Central Mississippi January 6, 2017
- Body found in Dumas identified January 5, 2017
- Lady Tiger’s late game rally not enough January 5, 2017
- Falkner still searching for answers January 5, 2017