Goolsby receives Delta Kappa Gamma Red Rose Award

RIPLEY – Twila Goolsby is the 2016 recipient of the Delta Kappa Gamma Red Rose Award.

Goolsby is the Director of Curriculum for the South Tippah School District and is also recognized throughout Mississippi as an expert in the field of dyslexia therapy. She is the mother of Grant Goolsby (Maggie) and Beth Goolsby Matlock (Cody), both of whom are teachers in area schools.

Goolsby is a member of the Flat Rock Baptist Church where she teaches the Youth Sunday School Class and Children’s Church. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Blue Mountain College. She holds Master’s Degrees in Dyslexia Therapy and Educational Leadership.

The Red Rose Award was presented to Goolsby by the Alpha Psi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an international society of key women educators. The award is presented annually to recognize the achievement of a woman educator in a leadership role.