Lady Tiger’s late game rally not enough

By Dillon Barnes

GLEN – The Ripley Lady Tigers pulled a first round match up in the Peggy Bain Holiday Hoops Tournament against 7A Florence Lady Falcons from Alabama. In what was a back and forth battle neither team did much in the first half to separate themselves. The Lady Tigers went into the locker room down by only 3, 26-23. Amelya Hatch and Montara Crum both had six points for the half.

The third quarter was costly for the Lady Tigers as Florence went on a 12-4 run to push their lead to 11. Ripley closed the third by closing the margin to only six points.

In the fourth, Dayzsha Rogan helped the Lady Tigers get as close to within four, but the Lady Falcons busted it back open again up by 10 points with 2:40 left to go.

Ripley girl’s late game effort was just not enough to overcome that deficit as they fell to Florence by a score of 57-51. Ripley got 19 points from Dayzsha Rogan and 10 points from Montara Crum.

Wednesday, the Lady Tigers fell in the consolation round to Desoto Central by a score 71-55. These two losses put their record at (7-6).

Leading Scorers: (R) Dayzsha Rogan 19, Montara Crum 10; (F) Tymberly Thompson 15, Jalexis Russell 13.

Record: (R) 7-5 , (F) 6-8