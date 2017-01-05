MRI service now available at Tippah County Hospital

By Lapeatrious Hoyle

RIPLEY – Big things are happening here in Tippah County. With the opening of the new Burger King and upcoming opening of a new Dollar Tree store, the county is experiencing a lot of good changes. One of those more recent changes took place at the Tippah County Hospital.

Dr. Patrick Chapman, CEO, announces that MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) service has been added at Tippah County Hospital. Tippah residents can now receive a procedure right here in Ripley that they have previously had to travel to neighboring towns to get. Chapman states, “We are very pleased to offer this new added provision for our citizens. The MRI machine is a state-of-the-art mobile unit from Oxford with Alliance Radiology. It will come to Tippah every Thursday and Friday and then return to Oxford Monday through Wednesday. To receive an MRI patients must have a referral from their healthcare provider.

Chapman says that the hospital has worked hard to make the referral process as simple as possible for patients since doctors have sometimes struggled with pre-certifications for their patients to receive an MRI. “It takes up valuable resources and time so we have planned to help by doing the pre-cert on our end. Really all we need is a phone call with an order, the patient’s name, and their phone number and then we will take it from there,” said Chapman.

Chapman also relays that MRI has been talked of for a while but adding the service required a Certificate of Need through the Mississippi Department of Health. This process takes up to a year to be completed. Aretha Rutherford, Tippah Hospital Radiology Director is very proud to have the new MRI machine. She says, “Not only does this particular unit have high resolution not found on older units, but it is a wide-bore machine, which reduces claustrophobia for patients who don’t like the old tunnel units.”

A MRI is a high-tech scanning procedure used by hospitals to view patients internally with specific detail and resolution. The device can peer into your body and reveal anatomical abnormalities and tumors.