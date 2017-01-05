TARGET to give special recognition and cash awards to teachers

RIPLEY — Six area teachers will receive special recognition and cash awards in April.

The awards will be given by the TARGET (Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together) in an effort to recognize, reward and support Tippah County school teachers. six teachers (three from the South Tippah School District and three from the North Tippah School District) will be presented with a Teacher of Distinction Award. These awards will be in the amount of $1,000 for the winner in each district, with the second and third place runner-up in each district receiving $500 and $250, respectively.

TARGET is asking for the community’s input in the selection process. Teachers may be nominated by any student, parent, teacher, administrator, school district employee or community citizen. Nominations may not be made by a relative by blood or marriage. Those whose observation and assessment of any teacher leads them to believe that teacher should be nominated are asked to do so. Nominations may be made by filling out a form and returning it to the Tippah County Development Foundation by Friday, Feb. 3. The forms are available at The Peoples Bank (Ripley Main Branch, Walnut Branch and Blue Mountain Branch), the Tippah County Development Foundation Office and on page 3A of this issue of the Sentinel.

A local committee will provide an initial screening of all applications. An external selection committee will choose the award winners from that pool of teachers.