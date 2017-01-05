Tippah County Basketball tournament begins Thursday
By Tina Meadows | 12:43 pm | January 5, 2017 | News
The Tippah County Basketball Tournament is set for Thursday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ripley Event Center. The tournament is hosted by Blue Mountain High School this year. Included are brackets of scheduled games, days and times.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
