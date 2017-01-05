Tippah County Basketball tournament begins Thursday

By | 12:43 pm | January 5, 2017 | News

The Tippah County Basketball Tournament is set for Thursday, Jan. 4 – Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ripley Event Center. The tournament is hosted by Blue Mountain High School this year. Included areBoys Bracket.qxd Girls Bracket.qxd brackets of scheduled games, days and times.

