Winter weather results in school closings, tournament cancellations and wrecks
RIPLEY – Tippah and Benton Counties remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. Snow accumulation has resulted in school closings, game cancellations and some accidents .
Benton County Schools, North Tippah Schools and South Tippah Schools are all closed today. The Friday night games for the Tippah County Basketball Tournament have been canceled. The Saturday game schedule has not been determined at this time.
There have been several accidents reported on MS 15 North of Ripley including one truck that has flipped and one in a ditch.
A power line is down at the intersection of MS 4 and MS 370 (Dumas Road). Tippah Electric crews are working to clear the roads. Power outages are expected south of County Road 701 and into Dumas later today. It is unclear how long the power will be out. Tippah Electric will post updates throughout the day on their Facebook page. Concerned citizens may call their office at any time at 837-8139 for more information.
According to the Ripley Police department, an 18 wheeler snagged the sagging line and brought it down. The pole that held the line was snapped in two pieces. It is unclear at this time if the snapping of the pole resulted from the 18 wheeler pulling the line.
Check back with southern-sentinel.com for more weather related information as it becomes available.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
- Together for Tippah helping provide Christmas for children in need December 10, 2016
- Registration underway at Northeast December 24, 2016
- There are secret Santas among us December 25, 2016
- BMC Lady Toppers participate in Operation Christmas Child December 26, 2016
- Extension Service News: Cold weather vegetables can be planted now December 27, 2016
- Winter weather results in school closings, tournament cancellations and wrecks January 6, 2017
- Icy conditions reported in North and Central Mississippi January 6, 2017
- Body found in Dumas identified January 5, 2017
- Lady Tiger’s late game rally not enough January 5, 2017
- Falkner still searching for answers January 5, 2017