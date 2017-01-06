Winter weather results in school closings, tournament cancellations and wrecks

RIPLEY – Tippah and Benton Counties remain under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday. Snow accumulation has resulted in school closings, game cancellations and some accidents .

Benton County Schools, North Tippah Schools and South Tippah Schools are all closed today. The Friday night games for the Tippah County Basketball Tournament have been canceled. The Saturday game schedule has not been determined at this time.

There have been several accidents reported on MS 15 North of Ripley including one truck that has flipped and one in a ditch.

A power line is down at the intersection of MS 4 and MS 370 (Dumas Road). Tippah Electric crews are working to clear the roads. Power outages are expected south of County Road 701 and into Dumas later today. It is unclear how long the power will b e out. Tippah Electric will post updates throughout the day on their Facebook page. Concerned citizens may call their office at any time at 837-8139 for more information.

According to the Ripley Police department, an 18 wheeler snagged the sagging line and brought it down. The pole that held the line was snapped in two pieces. It is unclear at this time if the snapping of the pole resulted from the 18 wheeler pulling the line.

Check back with southern-sentinel.com for more weather related information as it becomes available.