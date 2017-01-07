Soup is always good when the weather is cool and damp

By Carolyn Bryant

The lasagna soup recipe is prepared in a large saucepan and does not take long. You can prepare this recipe and put in your slow cooker to finish cooking and it will be hot when ready to serve. The chicken noodle soup is prepared in a slow cooker. It can be prepared at night and cooked early and then reheated when ready to serve. The roasted sweet potatoes is an easy dish to prepare that could be used as a dessert. Hope you enjoy preparing and eating these dishes.

Best Lasagna Soup

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 cup frozen corn

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 1/2 cups uncooked spiral pasta

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

In a large saucepan, cook beef, green pepper and onion over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in tomatoes, broth, tomato sauce, corn, tomato paste, Italian seasoning and pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in pasta. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 10-12 minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 8 servings (2-3/4 quarts).

Hearty Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

12 fresh baby carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons mustard seed

2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) chicken broth

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated linguine

In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first six ingredients. Place mustard seed and garlic on a double thickness of cheesecloth; bring up corners of cloth and tie with kitchen string to form a bag. Place in slow cooker. Add chicken and broth. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until meat is tender. Discard spice bag. Remove chicken; cool slightly. Stir linguine into soup; cover and cook on high for 30 minutes or until tender. Cut chicken into pieces and return to soup; heat through. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

3 Sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into bite size cubes

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp of brown sugar (organic)

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp of ground nutmeg

Pinch of ground ginger

Sea salt, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a small baking dish with cooking spray. Peel and dice the sweet potatoes into bite size cubes and place in the baking dish. Melt butter in the microwave and pour over the potatoes along with the olive oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Add more sugar or cinnamon if desired. Toss to coat evenly. Bake in the oven for 60 minutes.

NCJBRYANT@YAHOO.COM