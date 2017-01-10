Five charged with second degree murder
RIPLEY – The body found in Dumas late last year has been identified and ruled as a homicide. Robert Joseph “Bobby” Hoose, 30, of the Spouts Springs community died of multiple trauma to the head, according to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey.
Hoose was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2016. His remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 744 Monday, Dec. 19.
Five people have been charged with second degree murder in connection with the case. Kimberly Glisson, 30, of Tippah County; Anna Michelle Grace, 28, of Hattiesburg; and David Turner, 27, of Hattiesburg have been arraigned and a $500,000 bond has been set. The three are in custody at the Tippah County Jail.
Charles “Tony” Pedigo, 31, of Tippah County is in custody at the Greene County Jail in Paragould, Arkansas on unrelated charges. Once he is released from the Greene County Jail he will be brought to Tippah County and arraigned on second degree murder charges. A fifth suspect has been charged but is not in custody. More information will be released once that suspect is in custody.
No motive has been determined for the homicide at this time.
Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates on the case.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
