Special services honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
By Tina Campbell Meadows
Tippah County residents will have two opportunities to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday. The 31st Annual Martin Luther King Memorial Celebration sponsored by The Dream Team will take place at 3 p.m. in the Ripley High School auditorium with musical entertainment by members of the Ripley Boys & Girls Club, St. James Sunshine Band and South Tippah Varsity Choir.
The guest speaker will be Dr. William Scott of Holly Springs.
At 6 p.m., Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Chalybeate will hold their sixth annual “We All Bleed Red” service, which is open to everyone in the community.
“This service will provide a night of worship and reflection,” said pastor Tim Watson. “Everybody is welcome.”
