Walnut Booster Club Host Dinner
Walnut Booster Club is hosting a fish or chicken dinner this Friday night at the Walnut Gym during the Walnut and Mantachie game beginning at 4 p.m. Plates will consist of fish or chicken, homemade fries, slaw, hush puppies, water or sweet tea, all for just only $10. You can come to just purchase a plate if you do not want to stay for the game. Walnut Booster Club thanks you for your support.
