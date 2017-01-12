County Spelling Bee set Saturday, Jan. 14
By LaPeatrious Hoyle
Tippah County will be holding it’s annual Spelling Bee on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. It will be located at the Tippah County Courthouse in Ripley. Each Tippah-School will present three of their own Spelling Bee winners and they will all compete for the county’s winning Spelling Bee title.
The schools, participants, their grade and parents are as follows:
Blue Mountain- Briana Joshlin (7th), child of Amy and Tate Joshlin; Chloe Jones (6th), child of Crystal and Jimmy Jones; Jessica Aguilar (5th), child of Noe and Lindsey Aguilar; and alternate Latryanna Foote (6th), child of Josephine and Trujillo Foote.
Chalybeate- Beth Brock (7th), child of Debbie Brock; Logan Gailard (7th, child of Beverly and Johnny Gailard; Dylan Stites (5th), child of Shonda and Steve Stites; and alternate Ragan Kennedy (8th), child of Leslie Kennedy.
Falkner- T.J. Colom (8th), child of Ashley and Taj Colom; Emma Jackson (8th, child of Ashley Clemmer and Chris Jackson; Gavin Wooley (4th), child of Krista and Steven Wooley; and alternate Logan Hopkins (8th), child of Amanda Wallace and Allen Hopkins.
Pine Grove- Gavin Brady (7th), child of Leslie and Jason Brady; Tommy Wyatt (6th), child of Eleana Zepeda and Tommy Wyatt,; Madison Berryhill (7th), child of Rhonda Michaels and John Berryhill; and alternate Mikayla Chapman (4th), child of Amy and Bo Chapman.
Ripley- Jack Conner (7th), child of Leslie Wilbanks and Ed Conner; Mallory Goolsby (5th), child of Kaysie and Stern Goolsby; Bailey Timmons (6th), child of Amanda Shea Timmons; and alternate Ben Carter (8th); child of Meredith and Micah Carter.
Walnut- Ben McCollum (6th), child of Priscilla and Jerry McCollum; Izzy Rutherford 6th), child of Heide and Jamie Rutherford; and Denise Tennison (4th), child of Kathy and James Tennison; and alternate Madalyn Mullins (7th), child of Marsha Mullins.
Only the top three listed from each school will compete in Saturday’s Bee.
The Bee Master wil be Sherrell Settlemires and the Judges will be: Riley Bennet (Blue Mountain), Janalee Leak (Chalybeate), Christy Wilbanks (Falkner), Leslie Brady (Pine Grove) Andrea Jones (Ripley), Ben Knight (Ripley), and Diane Robinson (Walnut).
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
