Friday’s power outage affected approximately 600 TEPA customers

RIPLEY – Approximately 600 Tippah and Union County residents were without power for 10 hours Friday due to a break in one of Tippah Electric Power Association’s major distribution poles.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday an 18-wheeler hit the lower hanging cable lines and Tippah Electric’s neutral wire at the intersection of MS 4 and MS 370 (Dumas Road). The pressure from the truck pulling the wires caused the distribution pole to snap.

Customers were without power from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. as workers rerouted the lines to new utility poles. The outage affected areas on MS 4 east of the intersection to TEPA’s East Ripley Substation and areas south of the intersection on MS 370. It also affected the Town of Dumas and areas south of County Road 701 into Union County.

Twenty-two TEPA workers spent the day clearing and replacing the pole and lines as well as redirecting traffic through the Chevron station parking lot at the intersection.

Said TEPA General Manager Tim Smith, “We always hate to have the power off for so long. That was probably the worst possible pole to be damaged. We are very appreciative of our customers for being so understanding while we worked to get the power back on.”