Mississippi celebrating Bicentennial this year

By Jody Steverson

At noon last Tuesday, Speaker Gunn swung the gavel to open the 2017 Regular Session. As with any opening week, there was very little official business, particularly with inclement winter weather on the way.

Following the first day of session, Speaker Gunn and Lt. Governor Reeves gathered in the Rotunda to commemorate 2017 as Mississippi’s Bicentennial. 200 years ago this year, the first Legislature convened in a church house in Washington, Mississippi. Gunn reminded the crowd that even though Mississippi had seen its share of tough times, the state’s contributions to the nation’s literature, music and history should be celebrated. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History even brought the original 1817 Constitution for visitors to see. This year’s Bicentennial year promises to be an enjoyable experience. You can follow all the statewide and community events by visiting ms200.org.

The House took up one bill. HB 32 made a technical change to the appointed superintendent law. As you may recall, the Legislature passed a law last year to mandate that all school district superintendents be appointed after January 1, 2019. The problem with last year’s legislation is that it did not make provisions for situations when school district superintendents leave office early. We have a situation in Webster County where the elected superintendent has vacated the position, and the school district is looking at $60,000 to hold an election for a superintendent with less than three years in the term. HB 32 fixes this problem by saying that any superintendent position vacated between now and 2019 shall be filled by appointment and not an election. It passed 116-4.

The Education Committee heard a report from the Mississippi Department of Education on the early outcomes of many of the Legislature’s education reform efforts. And while Mississippi traditionally assumes a position at the bottom of most indicators in national academic performance, there is reason to be optimistic. Since 2011, the state’s high school graduation rate has jumped to 80.8 percent (from 73.7 percent). In a year or two, Mississippi should meet or exceed the national average. Mississippi also ranks fourth in National Board Certified Teachers. Furthermore, our state was the only state in the nation with a significant increase in scores for fourth-grade reading and math. With good leadership and forward thinking policy, I believe our state will continue to turn the corner in educational achievement.

This week, activity should pick up as members face their first legislative deadline. Wednesday is the final day that members can request legislation for drafting.

Please pray for me and the other legislators as we make decisions that will affect all Mississippians. Please contact me if I can help you, or if you have a question/comment concerning any legislation. You may email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov, call me at 662.837.0194, 601.359.3457 or message me on Twitter and Facebook. I thank you for allowing me the honor to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Jody Steverson (R-Ripley) is State Representative for House District 4, representing Tippah and Alcorn counties. He serves as Vice Chairman of the House Public Utilities Committee and is also a member of the Ways & Means, Energy, Insurance, Transportation, Constitution and University & Colleges committees.