Tippah County eligible for Livestock Forage Disaster Program

LFP is a livestock grazing disaster program for producers who graze eligible livestock on eligible grazing acres located in an eligible county. The LFP payment will be based on the number of eligible livestock and/or the eligible grazing pasture acres certified as intended use of grazing.

Tippah County is eligible for D3 drought and three month payment with a qualifying eligible start date of drought on November 15, 2016.

The US Drought Monitor is what is used to determine county eligibility. http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/. Neither the county FSA Committee (COC) nor the county office employees have anything to do with the drought monitor, therefore, we have no input about what counties are determined eligible.

Eligible (commercial use) Livestock include: Beef cattle, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, buffalo, beefalo, elk, emus, llamas, poultry, and reindeer. The livestock must be for commercial purposes and not for pleasure. Beef and dairy cattle are eligible if they are used for breeding livestock; also any beef or dairy livestock that are non-adult and over 500# on the eligible start date of September 16, 2016 will be included. Also, based on the same eligibility criteria, any eligible livestock owned but sold within 60 days prior to the qualifying eligible start date of November 15, 2016 can be included.

Eligible Grazing Pasture Acres: Acreage certified with an intended use of grazing and which is used for grazing eligible livestock will be used to compute the payment. If an acreage report has not be completed for 2016 crop year by July 15, 2016, then a $31 late-filed fee per farm will apply.

Items Needed to Complete the Application:

Blank or voided check so any payment can be made by direct deposit, if not already on file.

Check to pay for any late-filed 2016 crop certification fees, if applicable.

Written cash or share lease, signed by the landowner, for any acreage grazed which is not owned by the applicant.

Document your eligible livestock numbers. Example: Adult and Non-Adult Beef cattle over 500# as of November 15, 2016 plus any qualifying livestock owned 60 days prior to November 15, 2016.

Fertilizer invoices or other invoices that show cover improvement, if needed, to show which grazing acres should be considered improved and have a 1.3 acre/animal unit ratio. Unimproved pasture will have a 3.0 acre/animal unit ratio.

DEADLINE: The signup will continue through January 30, 2017. Please come in at earliest opportunity.

APPOINTMENTS: You are encouraged to call the county office to let them know you are coming to expedite your office visit and application process.

