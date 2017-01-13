New election commissioners take office

By LaPeatrious Hoyle

RIPLEY – Tippah County welcomed a new board of election commissioners, who were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Tippah County courthouse in Ripley.

The names and districts of the five election commissioners are as follows: Randle Hall-District 1, Jerry Windham-District 2, Jason Fryar-District 3, Tony Pannell-District 4 and Dennis Bogue-District 5.

An election commissioner is charged with overseeing the implementation of election procedures. They are charged with upholding the election law and ensuring that the election is conducted honestly and in a fair manner. They prepare ballots, oversee polling stations, purge voter rolls, and handle many other tasks of all elections in the county. Their term lasts for a total of four years but the number of times they are allowed to serve is unlimited.

The five men gathered to take their oath into office and sign their names to begin their term. They were sworn in by Third District Circuit Judge, Kelly Luther. Attending the ceremony along with Judge Luther and the five commissioners were Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves and a host of friends and family.

After the conclusion of the ceremony the five commissioners gathered for their very first meeting together with Graves. Graves talks of this year’s group of commissioners saying, “I think that this year will be a learning year for them. It’s a good year for them to be new election commissioners, because we are having what we call an off election year.” The commissioners along with Graves will travel this month to Philadelphia for their certification training that is handled by the Secretary of State’s office and Election Commissioners Association of Mississippi (ECAM). There they will attend three days of classes.