Try these recipes for breakfast this week

Breakfast is an important meal to prepare you for the day ahead. These sandwiches can be prepared for any meal. You can change the ingredients to suit your or your family’s taste. Eating healthy meals is important and do not skipping meals.

Microwave Egg Sandwich

1 piece of Canadian bacon

¼ cup egg substitute

1 tablespoon salsa

1 tablespoon shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

1 whole wheat English muffin, split, toasted

3 spinach leaves

Place Canadian Bacon on bottom of a 6 oz. Ramekin or custard cup coated with cooking spray. Pour egg substitute over top. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 30 seconds and stir. Microwave 15 to 30 seconds or until egg is almost set. Top with salsa and sprinkle with cheese. Microwave just until cheese is melted, about 10 seconds. Line bottom of English muffin with spinach and Place egg and Canadian bacon over spinach. Replace English muffin top. Yield: 1 serving. Instructions are for a 1,100 watt microwave. About 200 calories per serving.

Egg Salad English Muffins

3 hard-cooked eggs

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon prepared mustard

2 English muffins, split and toasted

4 slices Canadian bacon

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a small bowl, combine the eggs, mayonnaise and mustard. Place English muffins cut side up on an ungreased baking sheet. Top each with a slice of Canadian bacon, ¼ cup egg mixture and cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 6 to 8 minutes or until cheese is melted. Yield: 2 servings. Each serving about 475 calories.

Egg Salad and Cucumber Sandwiches

½ cup chopped red onion

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

8 hard-cooked large eggs, chopped

1 large cucumber, sliced

1 tablespoon dill weed

12 slices sourdough bread, toasted

In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Add eggs and stir gently to combine. In another bowl, toss cucumber and dill. Spread egg salad over six slices of toast and top with cucumbers and remaining toast. Yield: 6 servings. Each serving 458 calories.

Mint-Cucumber Tomato Sandwiches

3 tablespoons butter, softened

8 slices sourdough bread

1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Spread butter over four slices of bread. Layer with cucumber and tomatoes and sprinkle with salt, pepper and mint. Top with remaining bread. If desired, cut each sandwich into quarters. Yield: 4 sandwiches. About 286 calories per sandwich.

