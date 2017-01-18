Dream Team, Charity Church holds MLK services Sunday

By Lapeatrious Hoyle

‘TIPPAH COUNTY – Tippah County residents had two opportunities to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday. These two events paid honor to a man who had dreams of freedom and who paved the way for a bright future of racial equality.

The first event took place at the Ripley High School auditorium around 3 p.m. The Kind’s Dream Team presented the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Memorial Celebration. It was a beautiful event filled with entertainment from a variety of groups of different ages and races. The master of ceremony was Rev. Bo Colyer.

The program started with prayer and scripture by Bro. Matthew Myles, Sr. and Rev. Bennie Cobb. Following the prayer was the singing of the Negro National Anthem by Shadrach Spight and the United States National Anthem performed by Evelyn Hoyle. The celebration continued with a self-written speech performed by Damerius Dearborn and singing by the Terry Street Male Chorus. After the singing three additional poems were read by three students from Beatric Cook’s class from Blue Mountain Elementary. They recited their own versions of Langston Hughes’ poem “I, too.”

Mayor Chris Marsalis was next on the program, awarding the crowd with “Keys to the City.” Coming after Mayor Marsalis was the keyn ote speaker for the event, Dr. William Scott from Holly Springs. He presented an inspirational speech to the crowd paying tribute to Dr. King as well as giving a brief history lesson on some of Mississippi’s Civil Rights leaders who paved the way before us. A special award was given to Dr. Scott later that evening by Rev. James Dye.

The celebration proceeded with a drama performed by the Boys and Girls Club, directed by Veronica Hoyle and a recital of “Still I Rise,” a Maya Angelou poem, by Miriam Anderson. The Saint James Sunshine Band was a part of the entertainment, singing a selection directed by LaJuana Elliot ,and were followed by the South Tippah Varsity Choir singing “Keep Your Lamp,” directed by Kyle Davis.

This year’s Milton Colom Community Service Award was presented to Robin Vernor. Vernor was presented this award for her 34 years of outstanding service to the City of Ripley as well as her nine years of service as Ripley City Clerk.

The celebration concluded with words of thanks from Martha Gray and a closing prayer delivered by Rev. Ronnie Gibbs.

The second MLK event that took place Sunday was the 2017 All Bleed Red Conference at Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Chalybeate. The service commenced around 6 p.m. with a prayer by Pastor Shugars and then the introduction of the master of ceremony, Pastor Tim Watson.

Kicking off the entertainment was Charity Church Praise Team with a song followed by the All Bleed Red Conference Choir. The choir was made up of member from the Charity Church Praise Team and members of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church choir. In total the mass choir sang six songs for the evening.

Along with the entertainment, there were awards given. Presenting awards were Pastor Geanes and Pastor Watson. The first to receive an award was Chase Sanders, who was named Man of the Year and received a monetary gift from the All Bleed Red Committee. Second to receive an award was Town of Walnut Mayor Vicki Skinner. Last, but certainly not least, in receiving an award for the night was Pastor Tim Watson and Asst. Pastor Bradley Watson. Closing the service was a video presentation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving his “I Have a Dream” speech.

A total of $1,172 was raised at this year’s conference. Pastor Watson expressed gratitude for all that attended the 2017 All Bleed Red Conference and says that they are already looking forward to next year’s conference which they will begin planning in February.