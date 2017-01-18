Lip Sync fundraiser set this weekend

RIPLEY — Feel like donning a fun costume and rocking out to your favorite song or just clapping along as some of your neighbors do?

A lip syncing competition at the Ripley High School Auditorium this weekend will provide the opportunity to do either, while helping raise money for a local charity. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. There is still time for groups and individuals to enter the competition. Forms, which are due Friday, are available at any branch of The Peoples Bank and at Primary Care Clinic.

Individuals and groups entering the competition are invited to get dressed up, get in character and perform to their choice of music. Contestants should bring their radio-edited song selection on CD to the event. Participants are requested to arrive early. In addition to a good time, performers have the opportunity to win cash prizes. A panel of judges will select first, second and third place winners who will receive $100, $75 and $50 respectively. There are two divisions: Youth (middle school and younger) and adult.

For those who come to watch the show, there will be concessions available and a silent auction. The silent auction includes items such as a handmade afghan by Dr. Sarah French, cakes and more. Concessions will include drinks, pizza, popcorn and t-shirts.

The entry fee for the competition is $20. Admission to the show will be $5. Donations of items for the silent auction and cash donations toward the fundraiser are also being accepted. They can be taken to The Peoples Bank or Primary Care Clinic by Friday. Donations will be tax-deductible and documentation will be provided for this purpose.

One hundred percent of proceeds raised will benefit Koon’s Care Clinic and Koon’s Care Scholarship. Proceeds received by Koon’s Care Clinic go directly to patient care – all work is volunteer. Volunteers stretch every donation to the maximum. Whether it is a monetary donation, physical items or a donation of time, they work with what they get. By doing so, they’ve been able to operate the clinic for around five years. The clinic was started, and continues to operate, with no steady source of revenue. It’s not funded by any program, government or otherwise.

The clinic came to be following the establishment of the Koon’s Care Scholarship, which began in honor of Randall Koon’s first wife, Glenda, and his son, Bradley. Both of his loved ones were nurses and both lost their lives to cancer. The scholarship fund, which continues, provides scholarships to individuals who are entering the medical field. Dr. Susan Cappleman, DNP, FNP, serves on that board.

Melissa Koon, Randall’s daughter, told Cappleman a few years ago, “We need to start a clinic.” They didn’t let any grass grow under their feet. In fact, the clinic was open within about a week of the conversation.

“We just opened,” says Cappleman, with a smile.

They first operated within My Choice Pregnancy Center before moving to a building provided by the Tippah County Board of Supervisors. Exam tables, stools and fixtures, filing cabinets, office supplies and more came through donations from area healthcare facilities, businesses and individuals. Volunteers painted, renovated and got things ready to operate.

Through the efforts of volunteers and the clinic’s dedication to stretching their resources, they are able to help uninsured patients with a wide range of health issues. They can handle pretty much any issue for which a patient might see their family doctor. When more specialized issues arise, they do everything they can to help the patient receive treatment. They also work to find treatments that utilize medications their patients can afford.

Cappleman speaks highly of the patients the clinic treats. Many of their clients include hard-working people who are temporarily under-employed or who have found jobs difficult to obtain after the closing of local industries.

In order to be treated at the clinic, the only qualification is to be uninsured. There are no residence requirements. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the clinic at 837-1232 on Thursday mornings. The clinic opens at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursdays and on the second Saturday of each month.

Parties interested in helping the clinic can do so in a number of ways. Businesses or individuals wishing to donate may contact Randall Koon at 587-4695. Individuals and groups willing to volunteer their time may show up any time the clinic is open. Help is always appreciated. Volunteers may contribute in a number of ways including tidying up around the clinic, assisting with filing, helping with children and more. In-kind services and donations of items are always useful, too.

The clinic is located at 412 East Waters Street (Behind Dee’s Oil). Susan Cappleman DNP, FNP-C is the clinical director. Troy Cappleman MD and Sarah French MD, FACE serve as preceptors.