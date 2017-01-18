Man shot In Tippah County

By | 7:43 pm | January 18, 2017 | News

TIPPAH COUNTY – According to unconfirmed reports, a man in his late 30s has been shot and killed in the eastern part of Tippah County. Investigators are currently on the scene. More information will be published once available. Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates.

