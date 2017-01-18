Man shot In Tippah County
By Tina Meadows | 7:43 pm | January 18, 2017 | News
TIPPAH COUNTY – According to unconfirmed reports, a man in his late 30s has been shot and killed in the eastern part of Tippah County. Investigators are currently on the scene. More information will be published once available. Check back with southern-sentinel.com for updates.
About Tina MeadowsTina Campbell Meadows is a life-long resident of Tippah County with 20 years experience in journalism and graphic design. Meadows has been a member of the Southern Sentinel staff since June 2000.
Subscribe
- Christmas closings announced December 22, 2016
- Winter weather results in school closings, tournament cancellations and wrecks January 6, 2017
- Soup is always good when the weather is cool and damp January 7, 2017
- Five charged with second degree murder January 10, 2017
- Walnut Booster Club Host Dinner January 11, 2017
- Man shot In Tippah County January 18, 2017
- Lip Sync fundraiser set this weekend January 18, 2017
- Dream Team, Charity Church holds MLK services Sunday January 18, 2017
- Try these recipes for breakfast this week January 14, 2017
- New election commissioners take office January 13, 2017
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats
Blogroll
Tag Cloud
Armani Linton Ashland baseball basketball benton county Blue Mountain Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain Cougars Chad Cook Christmas Falkner Falkner Eagles Falkner Lady Eagles Fast-pitch featured football Friday Night Preview Hickory Flat high school baseball high school basketball high school football Isaiah Howard Jayla Chills Joe Bowl Katie Bates MHSAA Monterio Hunt NEMCC Pine Grove Pine Grove Lady Panthers Pine Grove Panthers playoffs ripley Ripley High School Ripley Lady Tigers Ripley Tigers Ripley Volleyball softball Southern Advocate Tippah County Tippah County Tournament Volleyball Walnut Walnut Lady Wildcats Walnut Wildcats